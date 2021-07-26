Luxury cars witness swift, steady rise in demand post second wave

Mercedes-Benz India, the largest luxury carmaker in the country, has witnessed a quicker recovery after the second wave, compared with the one witnessed last year. Others, too, are witnessing a similar trend, seeing orders piling up even as deliveries take longer than usual due to a global shortage of semiconductors. Some of the high-end Mercedes-Benz products such as the S-class, GLS and AMG series are almost sold out for the entire year and the company can only deliver the new orders by December or January next year.

