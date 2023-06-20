Luxury company Quorum Club ventures into meetings and event space business with District1503 min read 20 Jun 2023, 02:59 PM IST
The company had started operations in 2018 in Gurgaon under Quorum Club LLP where it opened its first members' club.
New Delhi: Quorum Club Pvt Ltd, a company that operates The Quorum, a members-only club, has launched a new meetings and events venture, District150. The company said its first development is in Hyderabad in partnership with Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd, owned by the Sattva Group and Blackstone India Real Estate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×