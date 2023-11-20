Luxury fashion co Purple Style Labs raises $8 mn, eyes IPO in 2026
Summary
- Existing investors also participated, including Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund I, Neelesh Bhatnagar of NB Ventures, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and others
NEW DELHI : Purple Style Labs, the parent of luxury fashion omni-channel platform Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, has secured an $8-million (about ₹66.6 crore) Series-D round led by Sanket Parekh of the Pidilite family office, with participation from Signet, the family office of Harish Shah, Hira Group’s family office and other investors.