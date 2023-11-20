Luxury fashion co Purple Style Labs raises $8 mn, eyes IPO in 2026

It is focusing on expanding its omnichannel presence. At present it runs 15 Pernia’s Studio experience centres around the world catering to women as well as men. It’s present in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat and Mayfair, London. It is looking to expand to New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dubai and Singapore as part of its global expansion plan, besides Chennai, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow and Jaipur.