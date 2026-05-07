India’s rich fuel boom in bespoke decor, luxury furniture

Luxury home decor and furnishing brands are seeing a rise in demand in India as wealthy consumers splurge on larger homes, renovations and design-led interiors.
Luxury home decor and furnishing brands are seeing a rise in demand in India as wealthy consumers splurge on larger homes, renovations and design-led interiors.
From dinnerware costing several lakh rupees to collectable decor and contemporary furniture, affluent buyers are increasingly spending on their homes with luxury malls dedicating floors to what retailers describe as the "sleeper category".
From dinnerware costing several lakh rupees to collectable decor and contemporary furniture, affluent buyers are increasingly spending on their homes with luxury malls dedicating floors to what retailers describe as the "sleeper category".
In New Delhi’s The Chanakya mall, an entire floor is now dedicated to luxury home and decor brands, including Jay Strongwater, Baccarat, Diptyque and Lladró, alongside Indian labels such as Janavi Home and Ravissant.
The luxury home segment in India has seen a post-pandemic acceleration, with a fresh wave of global brand entries and expansions. Reliance Brands brought Pottery Barn to India in 2022, marking one of the early large-format bets on organised luxury home retail. Contemporary furniture company Ligne Roset opened its first exclusive India store in partnership with Burgundy Brand Collective in 2023.
Heritage tableware label Thomas Goode relaunched in India in 2025, while crystal maker Baccarat entered the market the same year.
Industry executives said the recent wave of launches reflects a broader shift in affluent consumption patterns after the pandemic, with rising home ownership, renovations and design-led upgrades driving sustained demand for luxury interiors, hosting products and tableware.
Raahuul Kapoor, cofounder of Delhi-based Luxury Ampersand Frolics, which offers consultancy services to luxury brands, said the country's luxury housing market is evolving from product-led consumption to experience-driven living, with globally exposed affluent buyers increasingly seeking hospitality-grade service, operational standards and curated lifestyle experiences within homes. "The shift is creating demand for luxury operational consulting, specialised home services and premium lifestyle products beyond traditional interiors and décor," he said.
Ampersand Frolics has launched St. Dupont in India, which also makes accessories for homes. "Its sales within that home, interior segments were virtually 0%, but in a span of six months we've grown at 10%," he added.
According to market research company IMARC Group, India’s home decor market — spanning both mass and premium segments — is estimated at about $25-27 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $40 billion by 2035, driven by housing demand, renovations and rising discretionary spending. Industry executives said premium and luxury categories are growing faster than the broader market, albeit from a smaller base.
“There are so many new homes coming up and many people have moved homes or upgraded in the last three to four years. It’s a sleeper category where growth is in double digits,” said Samir Gadhok, cofounder of Mumbai-based Burgundy Brand Collective.
According to a report from consultancy Anarock in December, demand for luxury housing continued to outpace affordable homes across the country's top seven cities, driven by affluent buyers seeking larger homes in premium developments. Homes priced above ₹1.5 crore accounted for nearly 30% of the roughly 300,000 units sold in the first nine months of 2025, with luxury home prices rising about 40% since 2022.
“We are seeing strong traction in the home category at our luxury mall,” said Saurabh Bharara, vice president and business head, luxury malls and hotels, DLF Ltd. "We expect to onboard two new brands in the coming months as well. The segment from gifting continues to be a key demand driver."
Sanjay Kataria, cofounder of Luxerati Retail Pvt. Ltd, which brought Jay Strongwater to India, said consumers are increasingly seeking distinctive home accessories. “People today have a far more evolved sense of accessorising their homes and are looking for unique pieces they cannot buy just anywhere,” he said, adding that higher footfalls and stronger gifting demand have helped the category expand in recent years.
“Younger luxury consumers are entering the market much earlier than before. Bengaluru is increasingly becoming a priority market for global luxury brands as well," said Uzma Irfan, director at Bengaluru's UBCity mall, which has stores like Villeroy & Boch and Versace Rosenthal.
At Thomas Goode’s India business, demand is being driven by bespoke tableware and curated hosting products. The company, which opened at The Oberoi New Delhi last year, said sales have grown multifold within a year.
Co-owners Angelique Dhama and Reshma Bhagat said, "Customers are reaching out from across India…Most demand is coming from bespoke tableware, including dinner sets, serving pieces, glassware, barware and gifting-led accessories. Prices can range between ₹7 lakh and ₹8 lakh for a set of six plates, and home decor around ₹3 lakh on average.”
For Indian label Janavi Home, founder Jyotika Jhalani said consumers are increasingly seeking personalised and less mass-market home products, reinforcing the broader shift.
Across brands, retailers said demand is strongest in visible, high-use categories such as sofas, dining tables and upholstered furniture, while décor demand is centred around vases, centrepieces and collectible objects.