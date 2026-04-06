India’s luxury hotels are exploring ways to capitalize on their brands by going beyond room bookings and food and beverage sales. Chains such as Taj, Marriott, Leela, Oberoi and Sarovar are increasingly moving into branded residences and serviced apartments to diversify their offerings.
Luxury hotels in India are betting big on branded residences and serviced apartments
SummaryAs room growth matures and travel habits change, chains such as Marriott, Leela, Taj, Sarovar and Atmosphere are turning to branded homes and longer-stay formats for newer, asset-light revenue streams.
India’s luxury hotels are exploring ways to capitalize on their brands by going beyond room bookings and food and beverage sales. Chains such as Taj, Marriott, Leela, Oberoi and Sarovar are increasingly moving into branded residences and serviced apartments to diversify their offerings.
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