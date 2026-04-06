Luxury hotels in India are betting big on branded residences and serviced apartments

“What’s happening now is tokenization,” said Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman of Sarovar Hotels and director of Louvre Hotels India. “In many of these projects, the hotel brand’s name is used to sell the units, and that comes with an upfront fee, usually around 3-5% of the sale value, which is very significant. After that, if it is a serviced apartment format, the hotel can operate it much like a hotel apartment.”