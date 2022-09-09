Luxury hotels platform Rare India adds 7 properties to its portfolio

Founder Shoba Mohan said, “In the last couple of years our focus has been to create a community of owner-led, sustainable properties and travel experiences. The community is now made up of hotels which are journeying towards a sustainable future." Its new members will follow some responsible tourism touchstones, she added. “These hotels are at destinations tucked away and off busy highways, with stories of people and the place, impart knowledge and urge participation through expert-led immersions. Every hotel in the our community believes that conscious luxury travel is about putting people and the planet first," said Mohan.