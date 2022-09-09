Luxury hotels platform Rare India adds 7 properties to its portfolio

These hotels are at destinations tucked away and off busy highways, with stories of people and the place, impart knowledge and urge participation through expert-led immersions
NEW DELHI: Partner of small, private, concept hotels, Rare India in India, has added seven properties to its portfolio. The new additions to its community of 100 owner-led, sustainable luxury hospitality brands include Blue Book at Gethia in Kumaon, Uttarakhand, Camp Kooncha in Sariska, Rajasthan, Cranganor History Café & Riverside Retreat in Muziris, Kerala; Lungmar Remote Camp, Ladakh, Qayaam Gah in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir; Rann Riders by Kaafila in Gujarat and The Mirage in Andretta, Himachal Pradesh.
Founder Shoba Mohan said, “In the last couple of years our focus has been to create a community of owner-led, sustainable properties and travel experiences. The community is now made up of hotels which are journeying towards a sustainable future." Its new members will follow some responsible tourism touchstones, she added. “These hotels are at destinations tucked away and off busy highways, with stories of people and the place, impart knowledge and urge participation through expert-led immersions. Every hotel in the our community believes that conscious luxury travel is about putting people and the planet first," said Mohan.
These hotels typically range from expensive ₹15,000- ₹35,000 a night.
At present, it n is present in four countries including India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka and has 70 hospitality brands. “The idea is to have a footprint throughout India and a substantial part of the subcontinent to give travellers the scope to explore confidently, knowing that being in the community means they are governed by certain principles and benchmarked for quality of service, amenities, and concept," she added.
The organisation began in 2003 as a hotel representation and lead generating company originally but now works more as a sales and marketing company for indigenous hotels. “We conduct an audit and the hotel does a self-audit based on its attitude towards sustainable travel and highlights water and energy conservation, community engagement and the manner in which they define the destination for the traveller," she said.
According to IBEF, the Indian hotel market including domestic, inbound and outbound was estimated at $32 billion in FY20 and is expected to reach $52 billion by FY27, driven by the surging demand from travelers and sustained efforts of travel agents to boost the market.