Baccarose, which runs luxury perfume stores Parcos, plans to expand its retail presence across the country with the aim of more than doubling its store count from the existing 45 to 100 in the next 24 months.

The company has brick-and-mortar stores in 18 cities with about 11 at various airports in India. Its new stores will primarily be in tier-2 and 3 cities such as Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow. It will open 15 stores in the next nine months, of which seven will be at airports.

The company plans to invest between ₹50 crore and ₹70 crore for this expansion through internal accruals.

The 40-year-old company, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products, is a distributor and retailer of international luxury fragrance, skincare and makeup products.

“When Parcos first came up around 2004 and even today, to some extent, Sephora is the only globally accepted format of store where some amount of luxury is being retailed in the country in this space," said Biju Antony, CEO and executive director at the company.

“Even department stores such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle or Central, which retail perfume brands such as Issey Miyake, don’t have very high-end luxury brands such as Gucci and Versace," he said.

The per capita consumption of luxury beauty has traditionally been low in India but has risen over the past few years with the availability of newer brands and access via e-commerce platforms, Antony said.

“In tier-2 and 3 cities, retail formats are not available. However, with logistics improving and with covid-19 having helped grow this entire beauty category online, we hope the penetration in these cities will improve," he said.

During the pandemic, Parcos also started retailing online as people were not travelling or being able to shop at malls. As covid impacted air traffic and international travel, a lot of global luxury brands in the beauty category, which were heavily dependent on footfall at airports, took a beating in the past two years.

“Large companies are seeing some rebound happening, but business is still not fully back because international travel is still to completely open up," Antony said.

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the fragrance market in India is anticipated to reach ₹13,944 crore by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 15.93% during the forecast period, from its 2019 value of ₹6,658 crore. This figure largely takes into account Indian fragrance makers, but an increased adoption of smartphones and the internet, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, has made e-commerce websites accessible to customers, thus facilitating online shopping, it said. In recent years, Indians have been exposed to global trends, resulting in higher demand for international fragrance brands, it said.

