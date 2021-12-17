Luxury perfume retailer Parcos plans to double store count to 100 in 2 years

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the fragrance market in India is anticipated to reach ₹13,944 crore by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 15.93% during the forecast period, from its 2019 value of ₹6,658 crore. This figure largely takes into account Indian fragrance makers, but an increased adoption of smartphones and the internet, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, has made e-commerce websites accessible to customers, thus facilitating online shopping, it said. In recent years, Indians have been exposed to global trends, resulting in higher demand for international fragrance brands, it said.