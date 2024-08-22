Companies
‘Luxury travel has hit its peak, budget hotels are the future’
SummaryWyndham Hotels & Resorts' Dimitris Manikis said that continents like Europe taking too long to issue visas or deny visas to Indians was a ‘stupid’ decision. Indians are the travellers of the future. They are young, have disposable incomes and are educated, he added.
New Delhi: The consumption of luxury hotels has topped out globally and is slowing now, a senior official of a global hospitality chain said, emphasizing that travellers are typically looking at no-frills, economical rooms as they explore the world.
