‘Luxury travel has hit its peak, budget hotels are the future’

The power of the Indian tourist

He said that continents like Europe taking too long to issue visas or deny visas to Indians was a "stupid" decision. "Indians are the travellers of the future. They are young, have disposable incomes and are educated. They are going to want to explore places. It doesn’t make any sense to me that countries in Europe are not issuing enough visas to Indians. Europe has an ageing population. They should learn from countries like Georgia, Dubai and Vietnam, which are welcoming people with open arms. Which is why even we, as a hotel company, are seeing India in two ways: how we can bring more tourists to India and how we can get business from travellers that leave from India," he added.