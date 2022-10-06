Luxury watch seller’s revenue up 50% from pre-covid levels2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 01:42 AM IST
Kapoor Watch Co. said growth is primarily driven by products in the price range of ₹8-16 lakh, though the company sells far costlier watches
NEW DELHI : Since more Indians are looking to buy luxury goods in India since the pandemic, Kapoor Watch Co., the Indian retailer of Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Bvlgari, Cartier, Omega and Tag Heuer brands, among others, has seen a 50% jump in revenue from pre-covid days.