Luxury watch seller’s revenue up 50% from pre-covid levels

Globally the size of watches has become smaller from the 44-45 mm dials to 39-40 mm while colours are catching up. “Blues and greens are in." The majority of buyers are in the 25-35 years bracket. Like most other luxury shopping trends in India young buyers do not pay for their purchases in cash, said Kapoor. “People are getting used to paying taxes and know cash has its disadvantages, especially, the young buyers." After demonetisation and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) regime, rules mandating the Pan number for goods priced at ₹2 lakh or more, have seen young customers flocking in, he added. Imported watches attract 22% customs duty, and 18% GST. The company reported revenue of ₹340 crore in FY22, up by 50% from 2019-2020. Mint could not independently verify the claims. According to business intelligence platform Tofler, it reported revenue of ₹226.84 crore and net profit of ₹9.36 crore in FY21, compared to ₹246.03 crore and ₹10.59 crore in FY20.