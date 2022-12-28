‘LVB integration complete; DBS now looks for growth’5 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:09 PM IST
In an interview, Shome clarified that it would take another 18 months for the bank to shed the impact of the amalgamation on profitability.
In an interview, Shome clarified that it would take another 18 months for the bank to shed the impact of the amalgamation on profitability.
MUMBAI : Two years after the amalgamation of DBS with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), the Singapore bank is all set to grow its balance sheet from 2023. With the integration of all platforms, systems, and people from both banks now complete, the bank believes it would now be able to leverage its growth from 530 branches spread across 350 cities. In an interview, DBS Bank India managing director and chief executive officer Surojit Shome clarified that it would take another 18 months for the bank to shed the impact of the amalgamation on profitability. Edited excerpts: