‘LVB integration complete; DBS now looks for growth’

Not yet, for three reasons. First, remember, we took a large goodwill hit. And the goodwill, as per Indian accounting standards, we have to write off 20% every year, and that overhang is still there. Second, we took a large provision in two or three lots for the pension liabilities, roughly ₹600 crore. Third, we were running two separate data centres and two sets of core banking solutions, all of which only got integrated last month. This means that the cliff effect of the stuff we will no longer use will only go off next year. Then, there is noise around the sale of NPAs because we are dealing through that portfolio. I would say that it would take another two years before our P&L really reflects a clean trajectory of the underlying business. Then, there is noise around the sale of NPAs because we are dealing through that portfolio. I would say that it would take another two years before our P&L really reflects a clean trajectory of the underlying business.