LVMH and Tiffany to have short honeymoon

On Wednesday, Tiffany’s shareholders gave their approval for a slight discount to the original merger terms. The jeweler now has a sticker price of $15.8 billion, down from $16.2 billion. It is still a good result for investors who at one stage feared the deal could collapse. They cash out at a 33% premium to the value of the shares before news of talks between the two sides first leaked in October of 2019, even though the pandemic has shrunk the brand’s revenue.

