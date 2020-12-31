LVMH and Tiffany to have short honeymoon

LVMH and Tiffany to have short honeymoon2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
- Tiffany shareholders voted in favor of new terms to the $16 billion union; French luxury giant won’t delay in sprucing up its latest purchase
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tiffany & Co. executives will be happy that the final hurdle to the jeweler’s bumpy union with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has been removed. The French buyer might be more preoccupied with how to make the pricey deal pay off.
On Wednesday, Tiffany’s shareholders gave their approval for a slight discount to the original merger terms. The jeweler now has a sticker price of $15.8 billion, down from $16.2 billion. It is still a good result for investors who at one stage feared the deal could collapse. They cash out at a 33% premium to the value of the shares before news of talks between the two sides first leaked in October of 2019, even though the pandemic has shrunk the brand’s revenue.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.