LVMH fights fast-tracking Tiffany’s suit over busted deal

Tiffany said Wednesday that LVMH’s filing in Delaware Chancery Court that opposes fast-tracking -- which wasn’t publicly available after business hours -- was another attempt by the would-be buyer to “run out the clock" on the deal. The transaction has a Nov. 24 deadline.“If LVMH were confident in its legal position, it would have no reason to oppose an expedited trial schedule," Tiffany Chairman Roger Farah said in a statement. LVMH representatives weren’t immediately available to comment on the filing.