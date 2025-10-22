LVMH in talks to sell its 50% stake in Rihanna-backed Fenty Beauty

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Luxury goods giant LVMH is exploring a sale of its 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which it co-owns with Grammy Award-winning singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with investment bank Evercore on the sale, three of the people said. All four asked not to be identified because the process is confidential.

In 2017, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, launched Fenty Beauty with the help of Kendo Brands, LVMH’s in-house beauty incubator. She and LVMH each own half of the company, sources said.

Also Read | Hollywood veteran Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, reveals her family

LVMH and Evercore declined to comment. Fenty Beauty and representatives for Rihanna did not immediately return requests for comment.

Fenty Beauty, which generated around $450 million of net sales in 2024, could be valued at somewhere between $1 billion to $2 billion, two of the people said.

Also Read | Did Katy Perry confirm romance with Justin Trudeau?

Barbados-born Rihanna, who also owns lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, started Fenty Beauty to create a makeup line that works for a wider range of skin tones and types, including Black, Hispanic and Asian women. The products, which include makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance, are sold in Sephora and on Amazon.