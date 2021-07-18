OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >LVMH-backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fashion label Etro: Report

L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by French luxury giant LVMH, has agreed to buy a 60% stake in Italian fashion company Etro, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal values Etro at about 500 million euros ($590 million), the sources said, confirming reports in Italian newspapers La Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore.

A spokesperson for Etro declined to comment. LVMH and L Catterton were not immediately available for a comment.

In April, a source close to the matter had told Reuters that the Milan-based luxury brand was considering an expression of interest from L Catterton, an investment firm born out of a partnership among Catterton, LVMH and its billionaire owner Bernard Arnault.

The four children of Gerolamo Etro, who founded the company in 1968, will stay on as shareholders with a 40% stake and will remain owners of Etro's real estate property and directly operated stores, one of the sources said.

L Catterton recently bought German sandal maker Birkenstock. LVMH, which owns a string of Italian labels including jeweller Bulgari, also boosted its stake in Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's to 10% in April.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout