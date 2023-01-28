LVMH's shares wobble after China takes margin toll2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 11:57 AM IST
LVMH shares wobbled briefly on Friday with disappointment over the impact of China disruption on the company's margins
A record-breaking run in the shares of French luxury goods group LVMH halted briefly on Friday after the company's fourth quarter sales update prompted some disappointment over the impact of China disruption on its margins.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×