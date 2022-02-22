Lycra, the stretchy fiber maker, targeted by creditors of Chinese textile group

The lenders “have together sought to engage constructively with the Ruyi Group over a period of almost three years to resolve the longstanding payment defaults," they said in a joint statement. “Despite these concerted efforts no viable or constructive repayment proposal has been received." The group said its “enforcement action" against Ruyi included appointment of individuals with U.S. firm Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC as receivers and that it would “take steps to assume full equity control" of the company. It didn’t provide details.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}