Lyft keeps pumping the wrong gas

Even outside of food delivery, Uber is differentiating itself in ways that seem to make its core services more appealing: Book a train on Uber’s platform, for example, and you might also need an Uber ride to get you to it and an Eats meal to feed you once you are there. Lyft’s expansion, meanwhile, seems counterintuitive. It went public with the assertion that “transportation-as-a-service" could be a viable alternative to car ownership, but its latest feature, Lyft Parking, makes car ownership all the more appealing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}