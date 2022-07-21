Lyft lays off about 60 employees, folds its car rentals for riders3 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 05:38 PM IST
The company is latest to cut back on staff, adjust businesses amid growing economic concerns
The company is latest to cut back on staff, adjust businesses amid growing economic concerns
Lyft Inc. has shed about 60 people while hitting the brakes on renting its cars to riders and consolidating its global operations team, according to people familiar with the matter and an employee memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.