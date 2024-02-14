Lyft shares rocket 60% then level to 17% on margin correction, stock still up on positive forecasts
Lyft's stock surged 67 percent but later corrected after misstated margin prediction due to clerical error; Lyft expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $50 million and $55 million in Q1.
Lyft Inc. experienced a surge in its stock value, jumping up over 60 percent, following the release of optimistic profit and bookings forecasts on February 13 that exceeded investor expectations. However, after the initial stock surge, Lyft faced a setback when it revealed a mistake in its margin projection during the earnings release, and shares levelled to around 17 percent gains later in the session.