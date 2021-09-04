Law creates new structure that allows citizens to bring a civil lawsuit against abortion providers and those who assist along the way

Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. said they would cover the legal costs of drivers in Texas who might be sued for ferrying women to abortion clinics.

Lyft’s Chief Executive Officer Logan Green tweeted the decision on Friday, saying the Texas law that bars abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy “threatens to punish drivers for getting people where they need to go—especially women exercising their right to choose."

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi chimed in an hour later, tweeting: “Team Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way. Thanks for the push," he wrote, referring to Lyft’s Mr. Green.

The law, which took effect this week after the Supreme Court declined an emergency request from state healthcare providers to block it, creates a new enforcement structure that allows private citizens to bring a civil lawsuit against abortion providers and those who assist along the way. Those citizens could potentially collect at least $10,000 in damages plus legal costs per abortion challenged successfully.

Companies have largely stayed on the sidelines in the subsequent controversy over the law since it has taken effect. But some have gotten involved or been drawn into the fray.

Earlier this week, Match Group Inc. CEO Shar Dubey and Bumble Inc. said they would set up a fund to assist Texas-based employees who will now need to seek care out of the state. The companies run two of the most popular dating apps in the U.S.

GoDaddy Inc. said it would no longer host the website, prowhistleblower.com, citing violations of its terms of service including its rule against collecting private or personally identifiable information without that person’s consent.

The website was affiliated with Texas Right to Life and featured a button that the Texas antiabortion advocacy group said was where people could submit anonymous tips to identify the location of illegal abortions. Users on social media called for the website to be taken down.

GoDaddy on Thursday gave the group 24 hours to move to a different service provider, a company representative said in a statement. The internet-domain registration and website-hosting company declined to comment further.

Texas Right to Life said in a post on its Twitter account Friday that it aimed to have the site restored with a different provider within 24 to 48 hours.

“Too bad for the mob: We will not be silenced," the group said in a tweet. “Anti-Lifers hate us because we’re winning." The group couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment.

The Supreme Court’s decision puts ride-hailing companies, who don’t directly employ their drivers, in a precarious spot. Drivers could fear being named as defendants in a legal suit and avoid certain destinations, or decline certain trips thinking they aren’t worth the risk.

“Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a healthcare appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you for fear of breaking a law," Lyft said in a blog post published Friday.

Lyft decided to defend drivers so they aren’t discouraged from accepting such rides, spokeswoman Julie Wood said. The company hasn’t set a limit on how much it will spend in drivers’ defense, she added.

Lyft’s Mr. Green said the company is separately donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood so “that transportation is never a barrier to healthcare access." The CEO called on other companies to donate.

