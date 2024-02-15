Lyft’s CEO David Risher says ‘My bad’ on margin error, ‘It was one zero’
Lyft CEO David Risher takes the blame for a clerical error that caused the company's earnings outlook to be inflated, saying it was a 'bad error' but 'one zero in a press release'. The mistake led to a 67% surge in Lyft's shares in after-hours trading.
Lyft Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Risher’s response to a clerical error that unintentionally inflated the company’s earnings outlook on Tuesday and sent shares soaring: “My bad."
