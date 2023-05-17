Lytus Technologies acquires majority stake in Sri Sai Cable and Broadband1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 03:18 PM IST
The move is expected to significantly bolster Lytus Technologies‘ reach in the Telangana region with a customer base extending into Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd., a global technology-driven services company, has acquired Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Pvt Ltd., a regional multi service operator (MSO) based in Telangana. The move signifies Lytus Technologies‘ commitment to establish a strong presence in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×