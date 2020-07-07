M&M banks on Scorpio and Bolero to drive volumes in tough months

MUMBAI: Riding on strong popularity and customer loyalty in rural and semi-urban markets, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) is betting on its proven and rugged utility vehicles Scorpio and Bolero to drive volumes through the tough months as the overall passenger car segment limps to recovery, three people aware of the company’s plans told Mint.

Even as the company has lost substantial market share in the sports utility vehicle or SUV segment to key rivals, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Kia Motors, in the tier 1 cities in the past, faster demand recovery in tier 2 and smaller towns augurs well for M&M’s portfolio mix.

According to Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M Ltd., more than 50% of Scorpio and Bolero sales come from semi-urban and rural markets.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the top contributing states for both the brands, said Nakra, adding the company has also seen good traction for Bolero in the north eastern states and Odisha, while Jharkhand and Haryana contribute well for Scorpio.

Nakra said despite the covid-led crisis, Bolero, Scorpio and the pick-ups have witnessed a demand almost similar to that of June 2019, fuelled by rural and upcountry markets.

“While the Scorpio is preferred for its road presence and is considered as a symbol of power and status, customers buy Bolero for its ruggedness and performance. The stance of these two vehicles along with durability and low maintenance fits the profiles of rural customers," said Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle production forecasting, IHS Markit.

Rural markets have reported a strong recovery in May and June based on several tailwinds including pent up demand, robust harvest season, government spending resulting in improved cash flows, good reservoir levels and better than expected kharif sowing. M&M has already reported a 12% YoY growth in its tractor sales in June after recovering volumes in May.

“Rural demand and movement of essential goods are the key drivers for the Bolero pickups. In the urban market there is good demand from the FMCG segment, direct home distribution of vegetables, groceries, e-commerce, etc. All these are sound indicators of progress towards recovery," a senior company executive said on the condition of anonymity.

M&M, which resumed manufacturing in May, is currently operating its vehicle manufacturing plants at 30% capacity utilization.

The company looks to further ramp up its capacity utilization, adjusting its production schedules, to make more Bolero and Scorpio models to match the market demand.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), M&M produced an average of over 4000 Bolero and over 3000 Scorpio vehicles per month in FY20. However, currently the production of the two popular utility vehicles is just 50% of these monthly volumes, said a person aware of the company's plans.

Nikunj Sanghi, founder at JS Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd, an M&M dealership based at Alwar, Rajasthan said Bolero passenger vehicle, pickup and Scorpio have recorded a strong recovery on pent up demand and improved sentiments.

Sanghi’s JS Fourwheel, with two main branches and five outlets catering to four districts in eastern Rajasthan, delivered 93 Bolero units last month as compared to 80 units in June last year.

“There is a strong preference for Bolero diesel across passenger and pickup variants. The Scorpio commands strong loyalty and has repeat customers. There is a supply constraint for both these vehicles," said Sanghi.

