MUMBAI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Wednesday said that the estimated quantum of sales lost due to the pandemic-induced lockdown would be around 87,000 vehicles and 30,000 tractors for the quarter ending June 2020.

It said that it lost sales of around 23,400 vehicles and 14,700 tractors in March alone due to the lockdown that was imposed from March 25 in an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

“The profitability of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2020 will definitely be impacted," it said in a regulatory filing.

M&M today informed the BSE that it would announce the March quarter results on 12 June.

“In the last 2 months, the company’s operations have been impacted due to very low to insignificant sales during the first three weeks of lockdown and committed costs being incurred," M&M said adding that it would mitigate the impact by cutting down fixed and variable costs and also absorb all idle overheads.

The company said while all its manufacturing units and offices remained shut during the lockdown period between 25 March to 3 May, tractor sales had begun from its dealerships from 14 April due to exemptions given to essential commodities under lockdown phase two.

“Lockdown phase five effective from 1st June, 2020 has given additional relaxations, which will enable to ramp up the production, supply chain and distribution," M&M said in a note. It also added that 75% of its dealerships are operational currently.

The company expects to see demand revival with the gradual phasing out of the lockdown in the coming weeks, it said in its disclosure adding that it has adequate capital to run its business.

It said that M&M had started an initiative to cut costs and conserve cash before covid crisis struck the market. While the company said the said program would fetch benefits in the (near) future, it has taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity is maintained to meet its financial and other commitments.

“In the short term, the cash position of the company is good, and the liquidity is assured, having enough unused credit lines. Despite the near term strain on operations and cash accruals, the company, due to its strong liquidity position expects to service its debt obligations in a timely manner," M&M said.

To secure liquidity, the company had recently raised ₹1,000 crore by issuing commercial papers and ₹2,000 crore via NCDs.

