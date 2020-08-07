M&M expected to post about 60% decline in Q1FY21 revenues due to covid woes

According to Edelweiss Securities Ltd, M&M’s consolidated revenues are expected to be at Rs5,260 crore, down 59% from Rs12,806 crore from the year-ago period. The brokerage estimates that M&M’s June quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, would be Rs531 crore, dropping from Rs1,794 crore from the year-ago period.