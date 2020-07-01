MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's (M&M) domestic vehicle sales crashed 53% year-on-year to 18,505 units in June, the company said on Wednesday. The company sold 39,471 units in the domestic market in June last year.

The company’s exports were at 853 units, down 72% YoY.

M&M's sales, however, doubled in the month from 9,076 units dispatched in May, as it ramped up production at its factories and more dealerships opened up during the month.

M&M’s domestic passenger vehicle sales in June were at 8,075 units, down 57% YoY. It’s commercial vehicle sales in June stood at 10,417 units, declining 36% YoY from 16,394 units in year-ago period.

“The automotive industry has started to see recovery both in the passenger and small commercial vehicle segments. This has been led primarily by the rising rural demand and movement of essential goods across the country," said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M.

Nakra said key brands such as Bolero, Scorpio and pick-up trucks are witnessing good traction.

He, however, said managing the supply chain would remain the key focus area while ramping up production.

M&M’s total domestic vehicle sales for the June quarter stood at 27,581 units, down 78% YoY due to the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier, in a regulatory filing, the company had estimated that it has lost sales of around 87,000 vehicles due to the pandemic-induced lockdown during the June quarter.

