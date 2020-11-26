M&M sells its after-market vehicle service business to TVS Automobile Solutions

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Thursday announced the sale of its vehicle service business, Mahindra First Choice Services Ltd to TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd (TASL), part of Chennai based TVS Group, in share swap deal. As part of the engagement, M&M will take 2.76% stake in TASL and will invest approximately ₹35 crore.

The Mumbai based conglomerate has been restructuring its loss-making businesses and exiting the auto after-market business seems to be a part of the same strategy. M&M owned both First Choice Services and Auto Digitech Pvt Ltd through its subsidiary Mahindra Holdings Ltd.

“Mahindra Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company is divesting its entire stake held in Mahindra First Choice Services Limited (“MFCS") and its subsidiary Auto Digitech Private Limited (“ADPL") to TASL, which houses ‘myTVS,’ a multi-brand independent automobile aftermarket player that offers integrated solutions across the aftermarket value chain," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal will be effective once ratified by the competition commission of India.

TVS Automobile Solutions operates a multi brand after-market vehicle service business under the ‘myTVS’ brand and with this acquisition the company will be able to have a pan India reach. As of now ‘myTVS’ was mostly confined to the south Indian states.

According to G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, TVSASL, the company has created a digital platform and ecosystem for over 2,500 garages especially across south India. With Mahindra First Choice Services, the company will have an opportunity to create a pan India digital footprint.

“We will continue to invest and expand our network to over 10,000 garages in the next 18-24 months. It is imperative that we take this positioning to help organize the fragmented garage ecosystem so that we can continue to provide superior customer experience to the growing automotive population and help these garages by making them future ready," added Raghavan.

Mumbai based Mahindra, on the other hand is planning to exit businesses that have not performed over the last decade. The company recently announced that it will not invest in any further in its Korean vehicle manufacturers, Ssangyong.

According to a statement issues by M&M, the Indian independent automotive aftermarket has been growing at a CAGR of 7-10% over the past five years. The market is highly fragmented with over 40,000 retailers, 100,000 garages and thousands of small distributors across the country.

“MFCSL has developed a large, trusted, multi-brand car service franchise and distribution network over the years. I believe that consolidation, scale and ‘phygital’ solutions will drive the next phase of growth for the company as well as the industry. I am confident that a strong partner like TVS ASPL will help take our legacy further and propel the company to the next orbit," said V S Parthasarthy, president, mobilty services sector, Mahindra Group.

