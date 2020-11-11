M&M to shutter GippsAero in an effort to reduce cash burn

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has put up its shuttered Melbourne-based group company GippsAero Pty. Ltd on sale as it continues efforts to reduce cash burn and prioritize capital allocation to core businesses and other non-core divisions that offer visibility of at least 18% return on equity in the near- to mid-term.

M&M had in June exited its US-based electric bike startup GenZe, and halted capital infusion into the ailing Korean subsidiary SsangYong Motor Co. (SYMC). The Mumbai-based company had earlier pulled back new investments in its American subsidiary, Mahindra Automotive North America (Mana), as it failed to deliver adequate return on investments including profits.

The move is part of the M&M management’s continuous evaluation of loss-making businesses across its core and non-core group companies globally. “We have shutdown GippsAero. It is up for sale if someone wants to buy it. We have moved to a service model right now and we will continue with the service model to meet the contractual obligations of the planes. But there is no further activity in terms of manufacturing or selling these planes," Anish Shah, deputy managing director and group chief financial officer, M&M, said on Tuesday in a press meet.

GippsAero, which produced and sold 8-10 seater aircraft, is a wholly-owned unit of Mahindra Aerospace. “The shutdown of operations at GippsAero has contributed to our impairments in Q2," Shah added.

M&M’s profit plunged 88% from the year earlier to ₹162 crore in the second quarter. This was on account of an exceptional item of ₹1,149 crore representing the impairment booked for certain long-term investments, including GippsAero.

M&M, however, reported a 6% increase in revenue from the year earlier at ₹11,590 crore in the September quarter. The company said it is also reviewing the performance of its French subsidiary, Peugeot Motocycles, and other group companies, and will take a call by the end of this fiscal year. The company took a 51% stake in Peugeot in 2015 and bought the remaining stake last year. “No call has been taken on Peugeot yet. It is witnessing positive growth in Europe, as people increasingly prefer two-wheelers for personal commutes," said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sectors, M&M.

