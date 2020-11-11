M&M to shutter GippsAero in an effort to reduce cash burn

The move is part of the M&M management’s continuous evaluation of loss-making businesses across its core and non-core group companies globally. “We have shutdown GippsAero. It is up for sale if someone wants to buy it. We have moved to a service model right now and we will continue with the service model to meet the contractual obligations of the planes. But there is no further activity in terms of manufacturing or selling these planes," Anish Shah, deputy managing director and group chief financial officer, M&M, said on Tuesday in a press meet.