Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s farm equipment sector (FES) has reported total domestic tractor sales of 24,017 units in May 2020 as against 23,539 units sold in May last year.

While this not only marked complete recovery for the company, which commands 42% share in the domestic tractor segment, on a year-on-year basis, last month’s volumes grew 2% yoy on robust Rabi-output driven sentiments in the rural belts.

The company’s export shipments, however, declined 72% on an annual basis at 324 units in May. Exports for May last year stood at 1,165 units.

M&M Tractor’s total sales for the month were at 24,341 units, down 1% from 24,704 units in May last year.

According to Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector at M&M, timely exemption for the agricultural sector from the nationwide lockdown helped ensure the speedy recovery of tractor demand during May.

“In the near term, farmer sentiment is likely to remain positive due to several developments including robust Rabi crop production, higher procurement, good price realizations and the forecast of a normal monsoon that bodes well for a good Kharif crop. All these augur well for tractor demand going forward," Sikka said.

Driven by strong fundamentals such as pent up demand, good water reservoir levels and a forecast of good monsoon season this year, tractor manufacturers have been bullish on recovering the lost sales volumes during the lockdown imposed in March.

Earlier today in a regulatory disclosure, Faridabad-based tractor manufacturer Escorts Ltd reported May sales of 6,454 units, down only 0.5% year-on-year, suggesting a strong recovery in monthly volumes. Industry executives have also attributed government’s focus on agri sector along with setting up the dedicated procurement mechanism for farm produce while lifting the lockdown as growth encouraging parameters.

