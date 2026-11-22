New Delhi: India’s invoice-discounting model was built to help small businesses get paid faster. Now, M1xchange wants to take it to new markets.
M1xchange, India’s second-largest Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, is in talks with banks in Russia and Brazil for technology-sharing partnerships, its chief executive Sundeep Mohindru told Mint.
TReDS is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-authorized electronic platform that allows micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to receive early payments for unpaid invoices. Multiple financiers bid to buy the receivables at a discount, giving businesses working capital while the financiers later collect payment from their buyers.