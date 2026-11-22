New Delhi: India’s invoice-discounting model was built to help small businesses get paid faster. Now, M1xchange wants to take it to new markets.
New Delhi: India’s invoice-discounting model was built to help small businesses get paid faster. Now, M1xchange wants to take it to new markets.
M1xchange, India’s second-largest Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, is in talks with banks in Russia and Brazil for technology-sharing partnerships, its chief executive Sundeep Mohindru told Mint.
M1xchange, India’s second-largest Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, is in talks with banks in Russia and Brazil for technology-sharing partnerships, its chief executive Sundeep Mohindru told Mint.
TReDS is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-authorized electronic platform that allows micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to receive early payments for unpaid invoices. Multiple financiers bid to buy the receivables at a discount, giving businesses working capital while the financiers later collect payment from their buyers.
India has five RBI-authorized TReDS platforms, which financed invoices worth a combined ₹3.47 trillion in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), according to RBI data.
M1xchange’s talks follow an August Brics decision in Jaipur, during India’s presidency of the grouping, to explore a common invoice-discounting system for small businesses facing delayed payments.
Mohindru said the Brics nations will have to collectively come to an agreement for the Jaipur Consensus plan to come to fruition.
M1xchange has already expanded its model across more than half a dozen African markets, though they are at different stages of development, Mohindru said. Its platform has been operational in Nigeria since 2023, while its technology has been deployed in Ghana and Rwanda ahead of their go-live. The company is also in advanced discussions in Ethiopia, Kenya and other markets, and is working with regulators and industry bodies across West Asia and Africa to expand into more countries.
“We have already engaged and started giving technology for other Brics countries to start TReDS within their local geography… So, there is an engagement with Russia. There is engagement with Brazil,” Mohindru said in an interview.
The potential market is significant. The five original Brics members—Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—account for 28% of global trade and nearly 49% of the world’s population.
Made in India
India pioneered the central bank-regulated invoice-financing platform in 2014 to speed up payments to small businesses and reduce the country’s delayed-payment backlog, which stood at ₹8.1 trillion in FY26, according to the FY26 Economic Survey.
The domestic market has since grown. The total value of invoices financed through Indian TReDS platforms—known as throughput—reached ₹3.5 trillion in FY26, up nearly 50% from the previous fiscal and nearly 4.6 times the FY23 level, according to data from the Union ministry of MSME and the RBI.
M1xchange, which is run by financial services firm Mynd Solutions Pvt. Ltd, has also expanded its domestic business. It has onboarded around 125,000 MSME sellers and about 17,000 buyers as of November, Mohindru said. Of those buyers, around 13,000 are MSMEs.
The platform is set to complete ₹4 trillion in cumulative throughput since its launch in 2017, he added.
One area of growth is financing between smaller businesses. M1xchange allows MSMEs to recover dues from other MSMEs, rather than only from larger corporate buyers.
“We call this small-to-small. That means the buyer is also small, and the seller is also small,” Mohindru said.
Throughput from such small-to-small invoice discounting is expected to reach approximately ₹5,000 crore in FY27, up from around ₹1,400 crore in FY26, he said.
Mynd Solutions reported revenue of ₹166.01 crore and net profit of ₹20.11 crore in FY26, according to The Company Check, a company financials database tracking filings with the ministry of corporate affairs. Revenue grew 56% year-on-year.
Separately, RBI data show that M1xchange financed invoices worth ₹77,083 crore in FY25 and ₹1,24,434 crore in FY26, marking a 61.4% increase. Its throughput between April and October 2026 (FY27) stood at ₹92,998 crore.
Expanding the financing pool
M1xchange’s overseas push comes as India seeks to expand the use of TReDS at home. An amendment to the MSME Development Act during the monsoon session of Parliament mandated that central public sector undertakings (PSUs) pay MSME suppliers only through TReDS platforms. It also gave state governments the power to onboard state PSUs onto the platforms.
The government’s push is also aimed at widening the pool of financiers on TReDS. In the FY27 Union Budget, it announced the securitization of invoice financing, allowing financiers to pass on receivables from large buyers to other financiers as securitized assets.
Mint reported in September that Indian TReDS platforms were looking to onboard insurance companies and investment funds to add another layer of financing. In an interview with Mint, Ketan Gaikwad, managing director and chief executive of India’s largest TReDS platform RXIL, said the platforms were exploring these additions.
The securitization framework would allow a financier collecting dues from a large buyer to pass those receivables to insurance firms or other funds joining a TReDS platform.
M1xchange’s international expansion began with a 2022 partnership between its subsidiary Mynd Fintech and Nigerian firm Fiducia Data Services. Fiducia launched a digital supply-chain financing platform using M1xchange’s TReDS framework in 2023. In December 2024, M1xchange said it planned to extend similar collaborations to other countries in 2025.