M3M India buys 350-acre land in Haryana for ₹1,500 cr; to develop township of ₹2,700 cr2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 03:57 PM IST
Real estate developer, M3M India has acquired 350-acre land in Panipat, Haryana for ₹1,500 crore. The company is set to pump in further ₹1,200 crore to develop an integrated township. The land was purchased from Ambience Group. This is another step for the company for becoming a pan-India player.