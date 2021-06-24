Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >M3M India pays SEBI 6.28 lakh to settle delayed financial results case

M3M India pays SEBI 6.28 lakh to settle delayed financial results case

Premium
SEBI disposed of the adjudication proceedings against M3M India after the settlement.
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST PTI

Pending adjudication proceedings, M3M India filed a settlement application with SEBI proposing to settle the case without admitting or denying the default

M3M India Pvt Ltd on Thursday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged failure to submit the financial result, by paying over 6 lakh towards settlement charges.

M3M India Pvt Ltd on Thursday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged failure to submit the financial result, by paying over 6 lakh towards settlement charges.

It was alleged that the firm failed to submit the half year result for the period ended September 30, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

It was alleged that the firm failed to submit the half year result for the period ended September 30, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) norms, the listed entity is required to prepare and submit unaudited or audited financial results on a half-yearly basis in a specified format within 45 days from the end of the half year to the stock exchanges.

However, M3M India allegedly failed to do so.

Pending adjudication proceedings, the firm filed a settlement application with Sebi proposing to settle the case without admitting or denying the default.

The high-powered advisory committee considered the settlement terms proposed and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of 6,28,575.

The amount was remitted by the firm on June 18, 2021, the settlement order noted.

"Therefore, in view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and the receipt of settlement amount as above by Sebi, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the Noticee ... are disposed of," Sebi said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!