M3M promoters launch realty firm Smart World Developers

The two projects, spanning 6 million sq. ft, are located in Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram and New Gurugram. Both are low-rise gated communities. While units at the Golf Course Extension project will be priced at ₹1 crore- ₹1.5 crore, the new Gurugram project will sell floors at ₹70 lakh- ₹80 lakh each. Both the projects will be launched in November.