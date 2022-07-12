M&A deal value in healthcare, pharma hits record high in first half of 20222 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 01:38 AM IST
- M&A deal value in the sector touched $4.32 bn during January to June, compared to $2.02 bn in the same period last year
NEW DELHI : India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sector saw hectic deal activity with the value of merger and acquisitions (M&As) in the first six months of this calendar year scaling a record high and crossing the total deal value of $3.35 billion in 2021.