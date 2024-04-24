M&A deal value soars 60% to $19.6 billion with net 455 in Q1FY25, PE dips slightly: PwC India
The overall merger and acquisition (M&A) deal value soared by 60 per cent to $19.6 billion in January-March 2024, while that of the private equity (PE) ones experienced a slight dip, according to a latest PwC India report. According to its report titled 'Deals at a glance', with net 455 deals amounting to $25.6 billion disclosed value, the first quarter of 2024 showcases a 24 per cent rise in deal volume compared to the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023.