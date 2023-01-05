M&A is expected to pick up in 2023 as companies adapt to tougher conditions

Additionally, Emerson contributed $2.25 billion in financing through what’s known as a seller’s note. The 10-year note carries a 5% interest rate that is capitalized twice a year, meaning it is added to the underlying principal. “We feel very confident that we’re going to get paid out on that on the accreted value at the appropriate time," Emerson Chief Financial Officer Frank Dellaquila said during an Oct. 31 investor call. Emerson and Blackstone declined to comment further.