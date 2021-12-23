M&A likely to remain strong in 2022 as Covid-19 looms over business plans

Many of the factors that propelled deal making in 2021 are expected to continue into next year, M&A lawyers and advisers said. But policy changes on the horizon could damp the pace of corporate tie-ups, including interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve—which could increase companies’ financing costs—as well as increased scrutiny from antitrust regulators. It also remains to be seen if new variants of Covid-19, for example Omicron, have an impact on corporate deal making, advisers said.