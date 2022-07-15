Maaza launches festive season campaign

“With over 200 million monthly drinkers spread across the country, the brand’s objective is to continue being the country’s most beloved mango drink, while also contributing to the socio-economic empowerment of Indian farmers," the beverage maker said in a statement on Friday.
Bachchan and Hegde have featured in the brand’s previous campaigns earlier this year. The festive campaign film is third in line under the brand’s umbrella campaign ‘Dildaar Bana De’. This summer, the brand also launched its first-ever variant in the Indian market—Aam Panna.
“Mango as a fruit has a unique and distinctive role in India. Whole families come together over mangoes. As an authentic mango experience, Maaza wants to dial up this coming together of families, generations over the love of mangoes and sweeten these moments of togetherness," said Ajay Konale, director marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.
The brand’s campaigns will continue to feature the two celebrities, the company said.
The campaign has been conceptualized by Maaza’s creative partner Ogilvy, while the film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.
The TVC depicts Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde playing the role of a grandfather and granddaughter duo, who can be seen exchanging untold family stories over a glass of Maaza.