NEW DELHI : Global cosmetic firm MAC on Wednesday said it has appointed actor Bhumi Pednekar as its first brand ambassador in India. Starting September, Pednekar will appear in key campaigns across media platforms promoting a range of make-up products.

Pednekar will team up with Sonic Sarwate, global senior artist, MAC Cosmetics India, to showcase her signature looks.

The company, in a statement, said that Pednekar is a natural fit for a brand like MAC which celebrates individuality and self-expression.

With over six years of experience working in 10 films, Pednekar is known for a wide variety of roles that she has portrayed in films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand ki Aankh and Sonchiriya among others. She has been an advocate of social issues such as gender equality, shattering conventional beauty standards and colorism.

“Bhumi has been a disruptor when it comes to her film choices. She has a keen interest in make-up which she uses to bring out her personality," said Karen Thompson, brand manager, MAC Cosmetics India. “In addition to her passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to Bhumi’s strong point of view and message of inclusivity. She epitomizes our brand values and serves as inspiration to girls everywhere who dare to dream."

Pednekar will feature in the launch campaign of new mini launches that MAC Cosmetics is planning in India.

MAC (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a brand of professional cosmetics is part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. It was created in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago and is now sold in over 100 countries/territories worldwide. In India, the brand is present across 87 doors and online across third party e-commerce platforns such as Nykaa.com, Myntra.com, Shopper’s Stop.com, Purplle.com, Boddess.com, Sephora.nnnow.com and Ajio.com.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.