Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Macau Gaming Revenue Rises 14.9% in November, Exceeds Estimate

Macau Gaming Revenue Rises 14.9% in November, Exceeds Estimate

Bloomberg

Macau’s gaming revenue rose 14.9% in November, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a month that’s typically slow due to a lack of holidays.

Macau Gaming Revenue Rises 14.9% in November, Exceeds Estimate

(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue rose 14.9% in November, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a month that’s typically slow due to a lack of holidays.

Gross gaming revenue reached 18.4 billion patacas ($2.3 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Sunday. That compares with the median analyst estimate of a 13% year-on-year increase, and indicates revenue has returned to 80.4% of the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

Key Insights

Market Performance

Read More

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.