Macau Gaming Revenue Rises 14.9% in November, Exceeds Estimate
Macau’s gaming revenue rose 14.9% in November, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a month that’s typically slow due to a lack of holidays.
Gross gaming revenue reached 18.4 billion patacas ($2.3 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Sunday. That compares with the median analyst estimate of a 13% year-on-year increase, and indicates revenue has returned to 80.4% of the 2019 pre-pandemic level.
