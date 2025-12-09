Macquarie Asset Management appoints Prateek Jhawar as India head of real assets

Mumbai: Investment firm Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) has appointed Prateek Jhawar as head of real assets for India, effective January 2026, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

He will be responsible for Macquarie Asset Management's infrastructure and green investments teams in India and will lead origination and investment strategies to drive the firm’s next phase of growth.

The appointment comes as India continues to be an important market for Macquarie, driven by robust economic and demographic trends that are fuelling demand for digital and physical infrastructure, as well as its ambitions to further fuel investor appetite for green investments.

Jhawar joins the company from Avendus Capital where he spent about 17 years. With more than two decades of experience in investment banking and corporate finance, he has a strong track record in mergers and acquisitions, leading strategic transactions across infrastructure, power, logistics, and real estate, as well as deep structuring and fundraising experience, the company said.

In his previous role, Jhawar helped set up the structured finance and special situations advisory business and later founded the infrastructure and real assets vertical.

“His deep experience across various sectors and ability to leverage his established network will strengthen our investment capabilities in a growing market like India and deliver long-term value for our investors. We look forward to Prateek’s leadership in advancing MAM India’s next phase of growth,” said Verena Lim, MAM Infrastructure’s co-head of Asia-Pacific and group’s CEO in Asia.

Since 1999, the firm has invested over $4.2 billion in equity capital across Indian businesses spanning toll roads, renewables and digital infrastructure. Its India operations represent one of its largest staff bases outside Australia, with over 1,900 employees based across its Mumbai, Gurugram, and Hyderabad offices.

Earlier this year, MAM closed its fundraising for Vertelo, a fleet electrification solutions platform in India, helping to drive India’s EV transition.

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset management firm that invests across private and public markets and manages about $634.5 billion in assets, as of September 2025. As part of the Macquarie Group, it provides various investment solutions including real assets, real estate, credit and equities and multi-asset.

The Macquarie Group also provides other offerings, including financing, banking, advisory, risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities.

