Macquarie takes control of CloudExtel1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:08 PM IST
CloudExtel plans substantial scale up of its infrastructure services over the next five years. The investments will be channelled towards small cell site hosting business and equally into expanding the fiber network, both underground and overhead, fiber-to-the-home, and into active infrastructure sharing.
NEW DELHI : Macquarie Capital has bought a controlling more than 51% stake in Mumbai-based network-as-a-service provider CloudExtel for about $100 million (about ₹821 crore), making it the first such deal in the active telecom infrastructure space for the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group.
