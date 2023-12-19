Companies
Macquarie cheques into EV finance in India with $400 mn
Summary
- The Australian financial services firm will soon apply for a licence with RBI, two people aware of the matter said
Australian financial services firm Macquarie is looking to enter the credit space in India by launching a non-banking financial company (NBFC) as part of an electric vehicle (EV) platform it is planning to set up in the country.
